WATCH LIVE | Dudu Myeni's son testifies at state capture inquiry
The Zondo commission will hear testimony related to allegations of corruption at Mhlathuze Water on Monday.
The commission said in a statement that Thalente Myeni, the son of former SAA chair Dudu Myeni, would be giving evidence.
"The legal team is in the process of identifying and/or consulting with other witnesses who will be called to appear before the commission over the next few weeks," the commission, chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, said.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.