How free are we really if we can't practice African religious beliefs in our Africa?

In his bestselling autobiography, Long Walk to Freedom, Nelson Mandela writes lovingly about how, when he came of age, he was taken to the mountain where he endured weeks of sleeping naked on the bare ground with boys his age, surviving on measly rations of food.

Then on the appointed day, the ingcibi, the man in charge presented himself before the boys, wielding a sharp blade.

When young Mandela's turn came, the man brought the blade down on his foreskin, chopping it off. And Mandela was made to cry out triumphantly: "Ndiyindoda!" (I'm a man).

African belief systems are as old as mankind. Africa, as mounting archaeological evidence shows, is indeed the cradle, the beginning, of humankind.

What has sustained our people are their different beliefs. These beliefs relate to such processes as the passage to manhood as illustrated above. Others relate to praying for peace and wealth.

Some foreigners mistakenly and arrogantly maintain that Africans worship ancestors. In fact, Africans bow before their ancestors, asking them to convey their prayers, their wishes, to God.

They are too humble to speak directly to God. They need someone to intercede on their behalf.