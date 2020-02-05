SAA Technical chair 'wanted R100m kickback', Zondo commission hears

The Zondo commission of inquiry on Wednesday heard how former SAA Technical board chairperson Yakhe Kwinana allegedly wanted a R100m kickback from a US company to influence a tender process in its favour.

This was revealed by Sibongile Sambo, founding member and director of SRS Aviation, a local company which was a BEE partner to AAR, the US company that placed a bid to provide aircraft components to SAA.

According to Sambo, Kwinana had revealed her intentions to demand the R100m kickback from ARR during a meeting at the Protea Hotel in Midrand in 2015.

Sambo told the Zondo commission that this was the second time she had a meeting with Kwinana.

She said the first meeting had taken place at Sambo's place, where Kwinana had told her that she was planning to resign from SAA and that she planned to “lay her hands on components, logistics and tyres” contracts that SAA had.

Sambo said both meetings were requested by Kwinana.

At the second meeting in Midrand, Kwinana brought along another SAAT board member, whom she allegedly said would look after her interests once she had departed the airline.

Also, Sambo claimed, Kwinana mentioned that she had a “runner” by the name of Kuki Mdlulwa, who would facilitate the payment of the alleged kickback.

Furthermore, Sambo was allegedly told that she would not get a cent from the kickback but that other people who were meant to benefit were then SAA CEO Musa Zwane and head of procurement at SAAT Nontsasa Memela.