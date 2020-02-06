Mcebisi Jonas decries 'false' testimony over dinner chat, BEE stake

Former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas has dismissed as false allegations linking him to an airline parts tender, which were made at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.

Sibongile Sambo, founding member and director of SRS Aviation, a local company which was a BEE partner to AAR, the US company that placed a bid to provide aircraft components to SAA, was on the witness stand on Tuesday.

Business Day reports she alleged that a meeting was organised for Jonas to be introduced to AAR, which was involved in various collaborative projects with SRS Aviation, in relation to tenders to supply aircraft maintenance parts to SAA Technical.

Sambo suggested that Jonas had an undisclosed interest in a proposed BEE consortium involved with AAR, and that a Bongani More, who allegedly held shares on his behalf, was his relative.

Jonas hit back in a statement, stating her claims were based on hearsay and were untrue.