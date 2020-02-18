South Africa

How Dudu Myeni's water board 'laundered more than R2m in 40 days'

By ZINGISA MVUMVU - 18 February 2020 - 14:38
The Zondo commission heard how money siphoned from Umhlathuze Water was laundered in 2015 while Dudu Myeni was chair of the board.
The Zondo commission heard how money siphoned from Umhlathuze Water was laundered in 2015 while Dudu Myeni was chair of the board.
Image: RAYMOND PRESTON

The Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture heard on Tuesday that R2.3m siphoned from Umhlathuze Water was allegedly laundered in 2015 using various companies.

The activities happened while Dudu Myeni was chair of the board, said a witness known as Mr X.

His company, Isibonelo Construction, was used as the conduit for  money paid via inflated invoices to be disbursed to a company called Sifezakonke Engineering. 

In January 2015, Klomac Engineering, a water board supplier, paid R2.39m into Isibonelo's business account, at the instruction of Mbiniseni Majola, an internal engineer at Umhlathuze, testified Mr X. 

Isibonelo received the money without doing any work for Klomac, he said.

The payment from Klomac to Isibonelo was deposited on January 26 and, about a month later, "vanished" to Sifezakonke, on Majola's instructions.

I was very close to Dudu Myeni‚ 'Mr X' tells Zondo commission

The state capture commission heard on Monday how former Mhlathuze Water board chairperson Dudu Myeni was close to a "Mr X"‚ whose company was ...
News
20 hours ago

The transfers to Sifezakonke happened in tranches, the first being a R150,000 payment on February 2.

Mr X's company transferred a further R850,000 to Sifezakonke a day later.

On February 11, Isibonelo transferred another R1m from its business account to a money-market account.

Asked why he did this, Mr X said: “Isibonelo had a separate account, which was a money-market account. As a legitimate business we did business on our own, which we would be paid for, but then there was money in our account which was not ours.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

“So we had to shift the money from Klomac, which was not ours, so we could receive our own income without confusion.”

The R1m that was transferred from Isibonelo's business account to its money-market account was transferred back to the business account on March 9.

 

Thereafter, “I transferred R1m to Sifezakonke as per instruction from Mr Majola”, said Mr X. 

The witness was also probed on whether Majola ever requested cash payments from the monies paid to Isibonelo by Umhlathuze suppliers.

“Sometimes he would request hard cash, but it was never equal to the [amounts transferred] because of bank limits,” he said.

Allegations stack up against Dudu Myeni in 'delinquent director' case

Former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni allegedly sent a fake letter to Airbus‚ stalling a deal that could have saved the national carrier more than R2bn a ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Centurion barbershop customer on the run after killing robber
Nurses dance with quarantined patients to avoid depression
X