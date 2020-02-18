'It's going to be a mess': Durban July theme has Mzansi baffled

If the organisers of the Durban July were hoping to leave fashion lovers aflutter with the announcement of this year's theme — "Butterflies" — they were in for a rude awakening.

Not only were the Twitter fashion police left baffled by the theme, but questions also swirled around the amount of effort put into the marketing of the popular racing event, which is organised by Gold Circle Horse Racing and Betting.

On the inspiration behind the theme, Gold Circle’s event marketing manager Ken Tweddell said: "The one thing that really stood out for me at the 2019 Vodacom Durban July was the predominance of brightly coloured outfits — I wanted to encourage more of that aspect for the 2020 event."