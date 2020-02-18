'It's going to be a mess': Durban July theme has Mzansi baffled
If the organisers of the Durban July were hoping to leave fashion lovers aflutter with the announcement of this year's theme — "Butterflies" — they were in for a rude awakening.
Not only were the Twitter fashion police left baffled by the theme, but questions also swirled around the amount of effort put into the marketing of the popular racing event, which is organised by Gold Circle Horse Racing and Betting.
On the inspiration behind the theme, Gold Circle’s event marketing manager Ken Tweddell said: "The one thing that really stood out for me at the 2019 Vodacom Durban July was the predominance of brightly coloured outfits — I wanted to encourage more of that aspect for the 2020 event."
#VDJ2020 Africa's greatest horseracing event is just 5 months away and today we've announced the theme for the day...— Vodacom Durban July (@VodacomDbnJuly) February 17, 2020
B U T T E R F L I E S ???#VodacomDurbanJuly pic.twitter.com/nnWZXeWuwk
He came up with the idea while hosting a group of international media on a bush getaway after the 2019 Durban July. While the journalist were out on a game drive, he was browsing a selection of books in the hotel's reception and immediately gravitated to the most colourful one on the shelf: Butterflies of South Africa.
"The penny dropped! Butterflies of excitement in the stomach for the racing folk. The social butterflies of the fashion stakes. The variety of bright colours and patterns of butterflies,” explained Tweddell.
However, not everyone is as enthusiastic about the 2020 theme as Tweddell. Fashion designer Thula Sindi was particularly irked, saying: "Not even a kids party should be themed 'Butterflies'. This is going to be something else - a visual assault."
So the theme for Durban July this year is "Butterflies" ?.. Like, literally...dirurubele— Thula Sindi (@thulasindi) February 17, 2020
I love me a butterfly or two but honestly you can't theme an entire event "Butterflies" ?? not even a kids party should be themed "Butterflies". This is going to be something else ??? a visual assault pic.twitter.com/jgwWMMWYtg— Thula Sindi (@thulasindi) February 17, 2020
But the theme is "Butterflies" what else must people do? Come as caterpillars? Or as migration patterns? Or as mitochondria? https://t.co/h3cWIR5tSl— Thula Sindi (@thulasindi) February 18, 2020
Here are some more reactions:
is the committee bored? context? do they care? i'm already annoyed ? miss me. https://t.co/OKOisPIgtk— claire mawisa (@clairemawisa) February 18, 2020
The theme for the 2020 Vodacom Durban July is Butterflies. BUTTERFLIES. pic.twitter.com/Juo8amxkin— Nicole Graham (@NicoleGraham031) February 17, 2020
This is going to be a MESS!!!!! Bazofika bendiza abantu izimpaphe. Weeehhhh! https://t.co/OH8SPOUtF4— Nolwazi Shange (@NolwaziNgubeni) February 18, 2020
Our TL is going be flooded with costumes and not couture. pic.twitter.com/Xu6SVJoLf7— Fareed (@Fareed_M) February 18, 2020