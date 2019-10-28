Ramaphosa, not Zille, dealt Mmusi Maimane's death blow, claims Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema has made a sensational claim that it was President Cyril Ramaphosa who led to the demise of former DA leader Mmusi Maimane - and not Helen Zille, who was recently elected the DA federal council chairperson.

Malema was addressing journalists on Monday at the Nasrec Expo, where the EFF will hold its second elective conference in December.

According to Malema, powerful individuals who funded the CR17 campaign that catapulted Ramaphosa to the ANC's top position in December 2017 were the same people as those who fund the DA.

These funders, he claimed, wanted the DA to be soft on Ramaphosa's presidency, but Maimane had defied them and this led to him being pushed out as he resigned from the party last week.

Malema said he knew this because some of the DA funders had told the EFF they would get funding only if they worked together with Ramaphosa.