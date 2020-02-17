Sona disruption a disregard of the people: Cyril Ramaphosa

“For me it was a delay that was imposed not only on the MPs but on the people of SA. The people of SA in their homes and wherever they were, were waiting to hear the Sona.

“It was most unfortunate as far as I'm concerned that we as parliamentarians displayed such disregard for the ordinary people who wanted to hear the message rather than getting involved in squabbles of MPs and that should've been taken into account by those members who wanted their issues to be addressed,” the president said.

“Ordinary people wanted to know how we are going to drive the economy forward. Young people wanted to hear more about what's in store for them in terms of jobs.

“But in the end, I think we came out with a very good message, particularly for young people and those driving the economy of our country. We also addressed the issue of energy.”