Mbeki: 'I'll send De Klerk the UN convention on apartheid'

Former president Thabo Mbeki has undertaken to send apartheid's last president, FW de Klerk, the UN convention declaring apartheid a crime against humanity.

“We were sitting next to each other in parliament, I asked him about that [De Klerk's comments that apartheid was not a crime against humanity].

“What transpires, is that he actually did not know that there is a convention declaring apartheid a crime against humanity,” Mbeki said.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the KwaZulu-Natal ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) political school which he addressed.

On Sunday, the Desmond and Leah Tutu Foundation called on the De Klerk Foundation to withdraw a statement on Friday that apartheid was not a crime against humanity.

This after the EFF disrupted the state of the nation address on Thursday evening, demanding that De Klerk be kicked out.