Sona ticked many of the right boxes but is short on specifics

The overarching focus of President Cyril Ramaphosa's 32-page speech was inclusive growth. Issues covered included the energy crisis, public finances, SOEs, job creation, education and training, safety and security, corruption and state capture, and infrastructure among others.

Sona 2020 ticked many of the right boxes, indicating that Ramaphosa has recognised the key areas of intervention necessary to address the country's problems.

But it was very long on commitments, short on specifics regarding implementation modalities, timelines and budgetary implications of chosen proposals. We will need to wait for finance minister Tito Mboweni's budget to get a clearer indication.

We have an elephant to swallow, and we definitely cannot do that in one bite.