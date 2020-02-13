Energy security should feature prominently in address

The need for national and household energy security will feature prominently in the State of the Nation Address (Sona) today.

Citizens are concerned about the efficiency of the nation's energy system, and its impact on socio-economic development.

The debate, which is mainly led by government, trade unions and organised business, centres on Eskom's balance sheet and ownership structure.

These dimensions are integral aspects of policy-makers and stakeholders' desire to create energy security. However, South Africans must consider other long-term strategic factors when discussing energy security in the country.

The current preoccupation with privatisation or state ownership models elevates one element in the debate.

This is problematic because energy security challenges will not be resolved through ownership or governance changes only. Both these factors are essential, but the Sona speech needs to address the following crucial trends.

First, the shift towards alternative energy sources and technologies across the globe such as renewables and fuel cell technology. There is ample evidence which suggests that these alternative energy sources produce positive ecological and socio-economic outcomes.

These development outcomes cut across different areas of human development. South Africa's overreliance on coal as a primary energy source is not sustainable in the long run, especially if the country wants to maintain economic competitiveness.