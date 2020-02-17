More good cops than bad in SA
The policeman who set a trap for businessman Sam Chabalala after he allegedly offered him a bribe is proof that the majority of our officers are honest people who are there to fight crime.
Chabalala was arrested again last week on new corruption charges after he allegedly tried to bribe the officer with R120,000 to release one of his vehicles and make his docket disappear.
The latest incident occurred while Chabalala was out on R200,000 bail on another corruption matter related to the authenticity of his citizenship following his arrest last year.
The car was confiscated when he was arrested after he allegedly tried to bribe a home affairs official.
In the latest incident, he is said to have approached the officer and allegedly offered to pay R50,000 for the release of his car and R70,000 to make sure the docket disappears.
However, the policeman involved told his bosses about the bribery offer and a trap was set up for Chabalala, who was arrested last week after he was allegedly caught red-handed counting the money.
He appeared in court briefly on Friday, remained in custody and was due to apply for bail this week.
The officer's actions go a long way in restoring the public trust and confidence in police.
It is once again proof that there are more good men and women in blue than the corrupt ones.
Many stories that make it to the media are about disgraced and corrupt police officers, which makes it easier for the perception that officers are "corrupt" to thrive.
We seldom read stories about outstanding officers who believe in upholding the law and that are there to serve and protect their communities, even though the majority of them are like that.
The reason the policing system works all over the world is because many officers who join the service have noble motives and carry out their duties with honesty.
We commend the officer in the Chabalala case, not for doing his work, but for reminding us all that no matter how rich you are, you can never be above the law.
We also call on our communities to support the police by reporting crime and criminals in our areas.
We will only win the fight against corruption, drug dealers and thieves if we work together.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.