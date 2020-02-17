More good cops than bad in SA.

The policeman who set a trap for businessman Sam Chabalala after he allegedly offered him a bribe is proof that the majority of our officers are honest people who are there to fight crime.

Chabalala was arrested again last week on new corruption charges after he allegedly tried to bribe the officer with R120,000 to release one of his vehicles and make his docket disappear.

The latest incident occurred while Chabalala was out on R200,000 bail on another corruption matter related to the authenticity of his citizenship following his arrest last year.

The car was confiscated when he was arrested after he allegedly tried to bribe a home affairs official.

In the latest incident, he is said to have approached the officer and allegedly offered to pay R50,000 for the release of his car and R70,000 to make sure the docket disappears.

However, the policeman involved told his bosses about the bribery offer and a trap was set up for Chabalala, who was arrested last week after he was allegedly caught red-handed counting the money.

He appeared in court briefly on Friday, remained in custody and was due to apply for bail this week.

The officer's actions go a long way in restoring the public trust and confidence in police.

It is once again proof that there are more good men and women in blue than the corrupt ones.