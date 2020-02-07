Twelve pupils injured in crash and driver arrested

A 25-year-old scholar transport driver has been arrested for reckless and negligent driving after 12 pupils were injured when his vehicle hit a wall.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Supt Wayne Minnaar said a man lost control of his vehicle and drove through the steel gate of a complex before smashing into the wall of a house.

Minnaar said the incident happened at about 8am yesterday while the man was taking the pupils to school.

"The pupils were all from Noordwyk High School [and] unfortunately did not make it to school but went for medical assessment and treatment," said Minnaar.