Twelve pupils injured in crash and driver arrested
A 25-year-old scholar transport driver has been arrested for reckless and negligent driving after 12 pupils were injured when his vehicle hit a wall.
Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Supt Wayne Minnaar said a man lost control of his vehicle and drove through the steel gate of a complex before smashing into the wall of a house.
Minnaar said the incident happened at about 8am yesterday while the man was taking the pupils to school.
"The pupils were all from Noordwyk High School [and] unfortunately did not make it to school but went for medical assessment and treatment," said Minnaar.
"There were 12 teenagers inside the vehicle who were taken to Waterfall and Tembisa hospitals with minor injuries. The driver was not injured."
Minnaar said the driver was arrested, taken to Midrand Police Station and charged with reckless and negligent driving.
"It is very sad to have life losses because of reckless driving and over-speeding and we will arrest anyone who breaks the law and who puts the innocent lives of people in danger."
Minnaar said the driver would soon appear at the Midrand magistrate's court.