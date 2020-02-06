KZN high school pupil in court after allegedly stabbing another pupil

A KwaZulu-Natal high school pupil has been arrested after allegedly stabbing another pupil at school on Wednesday.

According to security company Reaction Unit SA (Rusa), they were called out to the school in Waterloo, Verulam, north of Durban, after a fight broke out.

“On arrival of reaction officers it was established that a grade 11 learner was being assaulted with a wooden plank by five boys. He drew an Okapi pocket knife and stabbed one of his attackers,” said Prem Balram, Rusa spokesperson.

KZN SAPS spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said a case of assault with the purpose to inflict grievous bodily harm was opened at Verulam police station.

“The suspect, aged 18, was arrested at the scene and is appearing today in the Verulam magistrate's court,” she said.

Gwala added that the victim, also 18, was stabbed in the back.