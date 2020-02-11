Grade 11 girl dies after taking poison at home in Vereeniging

Gauteng's education department is again mourning, this time over the death of a grade 11 pupil from Tharabollo Secondary School in Vereeniging who committed suicide at home.

The 17-year-old’s death means that so far this academic year, at least 12 Gauteng pupils have died.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said the incident occurred at the pupil's home on Sunday.

“It is alleged the pupil drank poison while alone at home. Upon being found, she was taken to Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital, where she was certified dead on arrival,” he said.

He said circumstances surrounding the incident were unknown, but police were investigating.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has sent his condolences to the pupil’s family.

Mabona said the department had sent its psycho-social unit to support and provide counselling to the school community and bereaved family.