Former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni allegedly sent a fake letter to Airbus‚ stalling a deal that could have saved the national carrier more than R2bn a year.

This was revealed during an application being heard at the high court in Pretoria to declare Myeni a delinquent director.

eNCA reported on Friday that former SAA chief commercial officer Sylvain Bosc said the executive at SAA had decided to cancel a deal‚ agreed to 15 years earlier with Airbus‚ as it was becoming too expensive to continue with it.

This resulted in a swap transaction‚ which meant instead of acquiring 10 aircraft from Airbus‚ the national carrier would lease five newer aircraft and phase out some of its older ones. This could have saved the airline US $150m (R2.2bn) a year.

Bosc testified that Myeni‚ however‚ sent a letter to Airbus stating that SAA would instead engage an African aircraft-leasing company to take over the deal from Airbus.

“That for me was a fraud. It was a shock‚ this is a forged board resolution‚ it's an attempt to change a transaction that’s been months in the making and it's full of inconsistencies‚ lies and irregularities and this is emanating from the chairperson of the board of one of the largest SOEs in South Africa‚” Bosc said.

In 2017‚ the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) and the SAA Pilots' Association brought the application to declare Myeni a delinquent director in terms of the Companies Act‚ based on actions while she was chairperson of the SAA board.

If declared such‚ Myeni would not be able to be a director in any entity.