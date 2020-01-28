Dudu Myeni's attempt to appeal 'delinquent director' ruling crashes

The high court in Pretoria on Tuesday dismissed a bid by former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni to appeal against an order the court made last month.

In the December 12 order, the court dismissed her special plea that the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) did not have legal standing to bring an application to declare her a delinquent director.

The application by Outa and the SAA Pilots' Association (Saapa) was set to start on Monday but Myeni applied for leave to appeal against the December 12 order.

This application was dismissed by judge Ronel Tolmay on Tuesday, who said it was filed after the 15-day limit had lapsed to note an appeal.

The judge said there was no request by Myeni’s lawyers to condone the delay for the late filing of the application for leave to appeal the order.