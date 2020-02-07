South Africa

Police say no to R20,000 bribe, arrest KZN man for stolen vehicle

By Orrin Singh - 07 February 2020 - 15:09
The money a 48-year-old man allegedly used to attempt to bribe KZN cops after being caught with a stolen vehicle.
Image: SAPS

A 48-year-old man failed to dodge arrest after offering police a R20,000 bribe when he was caught with a stolen vehicle near Emanguzi in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Brig Jay Naicker said the officers, deployed along the Mozambican border, acted on intelligence with regards to a man travelling in a suspected stolen vehicle.

“The vehicle was spotted at Phelandaba in Emanguzi and was intercepted. Upon searching the vehicle it was discovered that the vehicle was tampered with and that the driver's passport was fraudulent.”

Naicker said the man offered the officers R20,000 to avoid arrest.

“He was immediately arrested for bribery, possession of a suspected stolen vehicle and fraud. He was also charged in terms of the Immigration Act.”

Naicker said he appeared at the Kwangwanase magistrate's court on Thursday and was remanded in custody until February 13.

Hawks catch Road Accident Fund official 'who asked for R500,000 bribe'

The Road Accident Fund (RAF) said on Friday that a legal officer was set to appear in the Durban magistrate's court on charges of corruption and ...
News
2 hours ago

Former SAA chief executive: Tony Gupta offered me R500,000

Former SAA board chairman and chief executive Vuyisile Kona on Tuesday told the Zondo commission how Tony Gupta allegedly offered him R500,000.
News
3 days ago

