Go-ahead for Outa move to have Zuma ally Dudu Myeni declared a delinquent director

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has been given the green light to pursue its delinquency application against former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni.

In a judgment on Thursday, the high court in Pretoria dismissed Myeni’s special plea, with costs, that Outa did not have legal standing to bring the application.

“I am of the view that the special plea should be dismissed and Outa should be granted leave to bring the action in terms of section 157 (1) (d) of the [Companies} Act, together with Saapa [SA Airways Pilots' Association],” judge Ronel Tolmay said in her judgment.

This section provides for an application to be brought by a party acting in the public interest.

The ruling against Myeni followed two other rulings made by Tolmay earlier this month when she dismissed two applications by Myeni.

Myeni sought to amend her plea she made in 2017, and she also sought to join 28 other SAA directors in the case.

She allegedly wanted to change her plea to deny her personal involvement in wrongdoing and shift responsibility to the SAA executive management.