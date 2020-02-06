Citizens must take action to reclaim their dignity from government's dysfunction

Maluti-A-Phofung municipality in the Free State and Makana municipality in the Eastern Cape are two of the many dysfunctional municipalities across the country.

They are notable for something else though. They provide a good example of the workings of civic agency. SA needs it no less now than it did during the days of the Struggle against apartheid.

Residents have collaborated in collective action to address the crisis of lack of services.

Farmers and residents of Harrismith, a town in Maluti-A-Phofung, clubbed together to restore water supply to their community.

The Unemployed People's Movement, a local activist movement, together with a residents' association together took the Makana municipality to court for failing to provide services.

Civic agency in simple terms is the capacity of individuals and groups to cooperate to take actions in resolving common problems.

Civic agency requires citizens not to view politics narrowly as just voting in elections and institutionalised forms of engagement in entities such as legislatures and the executive.