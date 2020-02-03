Soweto areas reconnect themselves to power grid

Frustration over electricity disconnections in Soweto has taken a new turn after residents reconnected themselves to the grid.

The areas, which were cut off by Eskom for nonpayment, include Mapetla, Rockville, White City, Central Western Jabavu and Dlamini.

The residents of these areas had failed in their high court bid to force Eskom to reconnect their power.

Electrical boxes supplying the areas with power are now guarded by groups of residents armed with whistles to ensure that Eskom employees do not return to disconnect their power.

Over the past two months, residents said they lost hope on ever getting back to the grid through legal means.

Several homes are getting electricity directly from street lights while others have linked wires directly to the distribution boxes in their streets.

Some of the homes near the illegally connected boxes are given whistles for people to blow and alert the community if any official technician or municipal worker is spotted next to the boxes.

In Central Western Jabavu, where there had been no electricity late last year, there is now light everywhere.

Residents said they held a number of meetings to try and resolve their problems and they agreed the best route was to reconnect illegally.