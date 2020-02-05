Cyril Ramaphosa 'favours' Cosatu proposal to lower Eskom debt

President Cyril Ramaphosa is “favourably disposed” to a proposal by the country’s largest trade union federation to lower the debt of struggling state power utility Eskom, his spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

Union federation Cosatu proposed at a meeting with Ramaphosa and business leaders on Monday that the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) and local development finance groups could help lower Eskom’s debt by about R250 billion.

Cosatu wants the PIC, the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) and the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) to invest in a special purpose vehicle that would house roughly R250 billion of Eskom’s R450 billion debt, according to a Cosatu presentation for Monday’s meeting seen by Reuters.