Load-shedding hits Johannesburg after city loses extra power generation

City Power has lost generating capacity from Kelvin substation, which had allowed it to keep the lights on in Johannesburg despite Eskom's load-shedding elsewhere.

"Unfortunately this has forced us to embark on load-shedding at stage 2 as declared by Eskom," the entity said on Monday.

City Power said in a statement it has been receiving electricity from two lines at Kelvin power station, which contributes 10% of overall power supply, with the rest coming from Eskom.

One line was lost after it was "impacted by the damage to the 275kv Prospect/Sebenza Line" on Saturday night.

"The line never recovered and it's currently out of commission with repairs expected to be done. As such only one is currently online at Kelvin Power Station, leaving us vulnerable."

As a result, City Power had to start load-shedding from midday.