Soweto hostel volatile after power cuts

There are fears of violence erupting again near the Nancefield hostel in Soweto over electricity.

On Friday, angry hostel dwellers blocked roads around their buildings after experiencing power cuts for three successive days.

Five car were torched during the protest.

Thisha Shange, an induna (headman) at the hostel said the facility and its surrounding areas experienced unusual power cuts.

"We had electricity from 6am and at 9am it goes and comes back around 1pm. About 4pm we had power cuts again. These power cuts went on until the next day. People were asking what kind of load-shedding is this. We know how load-shedding works. I think the residents got angry and they took to the streets," Shange said.

But he believes criminals in the area took advantage of the protest and set alight five vehicles. Of these, two belonged to hostel dwellers. Shange said all the cars were first stripped of their engines and other parts before being set alight .

"I am deeply worried that this may turn violent. If the owners of those cars see the people who set their vehicles alight, they will not hesitate but kill them. The people that did this were criminals, you can tell with the way they pulled women out of the cars," he said.