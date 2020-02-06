70 'patients' rescued from illegal rehab centre

Authorities appear to have turned a blind eye on an illegal rehabilitation centre where addicts are allegedly beaten and chained up in a "torture church".

This week, 70 drug addicts were rescued during a raid nearly a decade after the horror conditions of the place were first exposed.

The illegal rehab centre called No-Smoking is located inside Church of Christ premises in Moletjie outside Polokwane, Limpopo.

Some of the rescued addicts were taken to hospital on Tuesday where they are being treated for injuries from the alleged beatings.

According to the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) which conducted the raid on the premises on Tuesday, the living conditions under which the 70 drug addicts were kept are inhumane and shocking.

The commission said it raided the place after it received a tip-off and wrote several letters to the church, but no one cared to respond.

"You can't have people worshipping God while on the other had human rights are grossly violated in the same church," SAHRC provincial manager in Victor Mavhidula said.