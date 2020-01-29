Rules for public protector removal 'flawed'

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane wants the "grossly unfair" parliamentary process which seeks to remove her from office to be temporarily halted.

Mkhwebane said she has written to National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise asking her to suspend the process that is expected to begin with appointing a panel next month as it is unconstitutional.

"I am advised that the rules are unconstitutional and unlawful in that they amount to a violation of the constitutionality prescribed duty imposed on organs of state to protect the independence of chapter 9 institutions," she said.

Mkhwebane said the rules guiding the process were riddled with "many deficiencies" that she believed warrant a temporary suspension of the process.

Last week Modise announced she had approved a DA request to initiate proceedings for Mkhwebane's removal from office.

The announcement came after the National Assembly last month adopted new rules on the removal of office bearers of chapter nine institutions, including the office of the public protector.

The concerns Mkhwebane said she raised in her letter to Modise were that the rules do not provide for recusal of conflicted parties and that there are members of the executive and legislature who have either been investigated or are being investigated by her office.

She also said the rules do not provide for the principle of listening to both sides of the story "at all in their application and implementation".