Sekhukhune municipality overpays contractor by R2m

Several municipal employees are being investigated for fraud after a service provider who was paid double his due decided to blow the whistle on the matter.

The Sekhukhune district municipality is investigating how some of its employees paid R4.4m to a service provider who was only meant to receive R2.2m for services rendered.

Municipal spokesperson Moloko Moloto said a double-payment of R2.2m was made into the bank account of a service provider by their officials.

"While the service provider in question has returned the other R2.2m and retained his due quantum, acting municipal manager Mpho Mofokeng was instructed to take disciplinary action against our implicated officials nonetheless," he said.

A municipal employee told Sowetan the municipality was alerted to the fraud by the same service provider who received the double-payment.

Moloto said a recommendation was adopted as a resolution of council in December, to request the Limpopo provincial government to institute a forensic audit in the municipality, to fight maladministration and the apparent corruption.

"While awaiting decision by the provincial government, executive mayor Stan Ramaila, working in close collaboration with members of the mayoral committee, has instructed the acting municipal manager to compile a detailed report of all payments made since the beginning of the past financial year for further scrutiny."