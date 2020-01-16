Limpopo municipality to pay workers in cheques

It's back to paying employees with cheques for a Limpopo municipality on a mission to rid its payroll of ghost workers.

The Greater Sekhukhune district municipality on Monday issued a circular informing all its employees that their January salaries would be paid in cheques and that every employee is requested to bring along their identity documents to collect their wages.

According to the circular issued by acting municipal manager Mpho Mofokeng, the decision was in accordance with a council resolution.

"Note that overtime, stand-by and travels will be paid through the normal electronic funds transfers. Line managers and supervisors are also requested to ensure that all their subordinates are available to collect their cheques on the set dates and at designated stations by informing them accordingly," Mofokeng wrote.

However, municipal spokesperson Moloko Moloto said the resolution will now be effected from February and not January after it was amended.