Limpopo municipality to pay workers in cheques
It's back to paying employees with cheques for a Limpopo municipality on a mission to rid its payroll of ghost workers.
The Greater Sekhukhune district municipality on Monday issued a circular informing all its employees that their January salaries would be paid in cheques and that every employee is requested to bring along their identity documents to collect their wages.
According to the circular issued by acting municipal manager Mpho Mofokeng, the decision was in accordance with a council resolution.
"Note that overtime, stand-by and travels will be paid through the normal electronic funds transfers. Line managers and supervisors are also requested to ensure that all their subordinates are available to collect their cheques on the set dates and at designated stations by informing them accordingly," Mofokeng wrote.
However, municipal spokesperson Moloko Moloto said the resolution will now be effected from February and not January after it was amended.
Moloto said that in December, council took a decision that salaries would be paid through bank cheques.
"Every employee shall personally present their IDs and sign a register when collecting the cheque. This is part of the ongoing clean-up to rid the municipality of possible ghost employees," he said.
Moloto added that council has resolved to conduct a skills audit to ensure that people occupy positions they are qualified for.
"While the first step is to cleanse the payroll system, the executive mayor, Stanley Ramaila, has made it clear the municipality will confront any fraudulent and corrupt activities. It is for this reason that last month we also requested the provincial government to conduct a forensic audit over our finances," said Moloto.
In the circular, Mofokeng said the cheques will be valid for six months. Last month the municipality commissioned forensic investigations into the theft of R12m of employees' compensation fund which was paid to a wrong banking account. In 2018, the municipality lost R5.4m to fraud after the money was also paid into wrong bank accounts.
