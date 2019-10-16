Court battle over water crisis

A Limpopo traditional leader is taking a district municipality to task for leaving his community with severe water shortages after it replaced the pump at a borehole that supplied the area with water.

Kgoshi Letsiri Phaahla of GaPhaahla, near Jane Furse, approached the Polokwane high court last month asking it to order the Sekhukhune district municipality to reinstall a 30-year-old borehole water pump that was removed to make way for a new one in November.

This, according to Phaahla, was because the new pump was smaller and only drops of water could be drawn from the borehole tap.

Phaahla said the district municipality, through its contractor, replaced a 5.5kw power pump with a 3kw one.

"Since then, only drops of water came out for a full 12 months. Where we used to fill up 5,000l tanks every Monday, now we are lucky to fill up 200l," he said.