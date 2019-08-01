Millions spent to recover stolen R5.4m from Limpopo municipality

The Sekhukhune district municipality has spent almost R3m on legal fees and a forensic investigation to recover R5.4m that was fraudulently paid into a number of "wrong" bank accounts.

Last year, the municipality hired a law firm to recover the millions meant for service providers which were paid into unauthorised accounts.

A progress report presented to the mayoral committee two weeks ago states that the municipality has spent R2.8m on legal processes and R648,225 on the forensic investigation.

"The contributing factor on the costs of the legal team is due to the appointment of the counsel to apply for the recovery of the money through court process. Their investigations entailed a number of meetings with different stakeholders, including the banks, investigating officer and municipal employees as well as conducting some lifestyle audits to strengthen the case," read the report in part.

The report recommended that five employees be charged for gross misconduct, insubordination and gross negligence.