Sekhukhune district's drought has reached crisis levels

The pump station in Moteti village is dysfunctional, leading to residents of Hlalampya, Mandela, Motsemodala, Matshelapata and Slovo Park villages struggling for water. Through desperation, some force their way onto the property of a Hlalampya family to access water from a borehole.

Homeowner Anna Makuwa said when there was no one around at home, the family would return to find the gate damaged as residents force their way in to get water.

Makuwa, 69, said residents come to her home any time of the day asking for water, some in cars, in donkey carts and others with wheelbarrows.

"I so wish help could come for fellow villagers to get access to water. That way it would reduce the burden on my family as we sometimes spend sleepless nights trying to assist the residents to get water," said Makuwa.

Mxolisi Thibi, 22, of Masuku section in Dennilton fetches water from an open borehole, where animals also drink.

"We have no choice but to use the same water with animals for drinking, cooking, bathing and other household chores," Thibi said.

According to Ramaila, the aim of the process to call for the declaration of the Moutse area as a water disaster area is to draw "much-needed" intervention in terms of financial and technical support.

Sputnik Ratau, spokesperson for the department of water and sanitation, said they would wait for the district to state their case. "The municipality would have to justify why it wants that area to be declared a water disaster area, and the disaster management centre will make a determination to that effect," Ratau said.