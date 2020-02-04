Patrice Motsepe partners with ZCC for bank

The partnership between a bank owned by billionaire Patrice Motsepe and the influential Zion Christian Church could be a way for TymeBank to rapidly increase the number of its clients and compete with some of the country's biggest banks.

A banking analyst said this after TymeBank, founded a year ago and a subsidiary of Motsepe's Arican Rainbow Capital (ARC), this week announced it has entered into a partnership with the ZCC to offer bank products to the church's members.

The partnership could come as a welcome boost for the fledgling digital bank which in its first 10 months of operation has managed to sign up one million clients though it does not have branches.

Gryphon's banking analyst Casparus Treurnicht said: "TymeBank is trying to reach a lot of people quickly. By partnering with organisations like these they can accumulate a big membership very quickly.

"Capitec better watch out. It'll be interesting to see if clients get rid of a Capitec account and only pursue TymeBank going forward."

Treurnicht said banking fees were getting extremely competitive and consumers were cutting off even that R5 extra in banking fees.

"With the usual rewards available to TymeBank clients [for example extra points] I don't see why churchgoers would not accept this card.

"In my opinion the relationship between Tymebank and Boxer/Pick n Pay is already attracting a lot of clients.