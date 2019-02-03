News

'VBS killings' trouble SACP

By Mpho Dube - 03 February 2019 - 09:35
SACP first deputy general secretary Solly Mapaila.
Image: Mduduzi Ndzingi

The recent killings of politicians in Limpopo, described as the targeting of those who spoke against the looting of the defunct VBS Mutual Bank, has reached crisis levels.

This past week alone, two unionists and ANC politicians died after they were shot. In the midweek, the SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) provincial deputy chairperson Ronald Mani was shot dead outside a local restaurant in Tshisaulu in Venda.

On Friday, Samwu provincial chairperson Timson Tshililo died in hospital, eight days after he was shot arriving at his home, in Vhembe.

Tshililo's death prompted SA Communist Party first deputy general secretary Solly Mapaila to appeal to the police to protect Cosatu provincial deputy chairperson Calvin Chamano, who has been receiving death threats.

