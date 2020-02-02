Police officer and security guard gunned down in Tembisa

A police officer and a security guard were shot dead in an attack by a group of armed men in Tembisa on the East Rand on Saturday afternoon, police confirmed.

They said the policeman, a warrant officer from Ivory Park in Midrand, was in the company of the security guard and a woman while travelling in a police vehicle when they were attacked at the corner of R562 and M57 in Elandsfontein near Tembisa.

“A group of at least five men, travelling in a small utility vehicle (SUV) and armed with rifles opened fire on the state vehicle killing the policeman and the guard instantly.

“The motive for the attack is unknown at this stage,” police said.

“The police in Gauteng have mobilised the 72-Hour Activation Plan. We appeal to anyone who may have information on the whereabouts of the suspects to please contact the SAPS Crime Stop number 086 00 10111 or tip-offs may be provided via MySAPSApp. All information will be treated with strictest confidence and callers may remain anonymous.”