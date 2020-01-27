My daughter was a nurse, not a thug - distraught dad

Police are investigating the mysterious circumstances surrounding the death of a mother who was shot dead in what her family suspects to be a hit.

Nomthandazo Mazibuko- Ngubane, 39, was gunned down in front of her 16-year-old son by an assailant at a bus stop in Zondi, Soweto, last week.

Police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said they were investigating a murder case and that no arrests have been made. "We are also investigating allegations emanating from Ngubane's 2019 assault charge but the motive for her murder was not yet known," Peters said. "No arrests have been made yet but investigations are ongoing."

Mazibuko-Ngubane's family said her murder was suspicious. Daniel Mazibuko, the deceased's father, said he believed that his daughter's murder was a hit as the killers did not take anything from her.

"Nomthandazo was waiting at the bus stop and was about to board a bus when she was shot. She was walking with her son and her nephew when it happened. The guy came out of nowhere and shot her in the back of her head and on the side of her face before he ran away," Mazibuko said.

"My daughter was a nurse, not a thug. We don't understand why someone would put a hit on her."