South Africa

Man gunned down near N1 City Mall in Cape Town

By Iavan Pijoos - 06 January 2020 - 09:59
Police said the man was shot dead at the corner of Giel Basson and Frans Conradie drives.
Image: Crime Air Network via Twitter

A 47-year-old man was shot dead near the N1 City Mall in Cape Town, police said on Monday.

Police spokesperson Capt FC van Wyk said the man was shot dead at the corner of Giel Basson and Frans Conradie drives.

A murder case had been opened.

“Detectives are following up on all leads,” Van Wyk said.

Further details were not available.

Anyone with any information can contact Lt-Col Charl Kinnear on 071 673 1575.

1 day ago

