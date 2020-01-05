Murderers of Mbombela Stadium anti-graft politicians still not behind bars after 11 years.

With 11 years since the mafia-style assassination of former speaker of the Mbombela municipality, Jimmy Mohlala, the South African Communist Party (SACP) in Mpumalanga says it is shocked by the actions of the courts and the police as no one has been convicted for the murder of Mohlala.

The SACP also resolved at its recent congress that the Mbombela Stadium be named “Jimmy Mohlala Stadium”.

Mohlala was gunned down at his home at KaNyamazane outside Mbombela on January 4 2009, three days before he was to submit evidence surrounding the building of the R1.2bn 2010 World Cup Mbombela Stadium.

His son Tsepo was also shot in the head when he went out to check what was happening to his father.

Five suspects, including two police officers, were arrested in October 2010 in connection with the murder, however they were released due to poor police evidence.

“This is a very sensitive issue, we are broken as the communist party, how can in 11 years there’s no one charged or sentenced for the murder of Mohlala?," said SACP chairperson in Mpumalanga Lucky Mbuyane.

"The police, the justice department and the NPA have let the family of Mohlala down and the communist party too. What we want is for the kingpins who hired these young men who carried the guns to rot in jail because we believe there was a hit ordered by big people," said Mbuyane.

"As for that, we will not rest until the people behind comrade Jimmy’s murder are behind bars. From our previous congress we called Mohlala’s window [Bonny Mohlala]. She was with us when we took a decision that the stadium be named after her husband because he died protecting the public purse regarding its building.”

Fraud and corruption, forgery and uttering charges involving the building of the stadium against Kaizer Chiefs boss Bobby Motaung, Herbert Theledi, former CEO of Lefika Emerging Equity Chris Grib, former Mbombela municipal manager Jacob Dladla and former Ehlanzeni district municipal employee Tebogo Kubeka, and Grib’s lawyer Michael Ramos were dropped by the Nelspruit magistrate's court after contradictory statements from the NPA.