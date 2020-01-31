Widow accused of ordering a hit on her husband pleads 'not guilty'

A woman who allegedly confessed to police about ordering a hit on her husband for an insurance payout has done an about-turn, deciding to no longer plead guilty for the crime.

Yesterday, Nonhlanhla Matiwane, 41, who appeared at the Springs magistrate's court for the murder of her husband Sibusiso Mthombothi, 42, told the court that she intended to plead not guilty on the matter.

Mthombothi was gunned down on March 6 by four men in KwaThema, Springs.

Matiwane was said to have confessed to the police that she hired the hitman who she had promised to pay R80,000 from her husband's insurance policy.

During her previous court appearance, Matiwane's lawyers asked for a postponement after she said she was not ready to make a plea.

However, yesterday Matiwane sprang a surprise when she decided to no longer plead guilty for the murder.

Prosecutor Laymon Mbazima said Matiwane's decision was the reason for the postponement.

"The state now needs to consult with all its witnesses in order to prepare for an open trial which will take about two to three weeks," said Mbazima.

Mbazima said in an incident where the accused had pleaded guilty the matter would have proceeded to mitigation and judgment.