R50k reward offered for Durban man on the run after double murder
A bounty of R50,000 is being offered for information on the whereabouts of a Durban man wanted in connection with a double shooting committed last month.
Strini Chetty, who has been on the run for close to three weeks, is wanted in connection with the deaths of Bradley Hiralall and Bilquees Hussain.
The two were gunned down around 1pm on December 28 in Umhlanga Rocks Drive.
“Two black BMW vehicles were travelling along Umhlanga Rocks Drive. As the vehicles approached the traffic lights at the intersection of Umhlanga Rocks and Keynsham drives, the driver of the rear BMW began to shoot at the occupants in the other BMW,” police said.
Hussain sustained two gunshot wounds to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. Hiralall also sustained two gunshots wounds to the head and one to the body. He was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Chetty, commonly known as Micolan, is in his thirties; about 1.78m tall; dark in complexion and medium built with short hair.
Police have urged anyone with information about Chetty's whereabouts to contact Brig MM Khumalo on 082 556 8642/Capt R Balram on 083 783 6007 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.
“Callers may remain anonymous and all information will be treated in the strictest of confidence. A reward of up to R50,000 is being offered for any information that would lead to the arrest of the suspect.”