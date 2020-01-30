Good Samaritans hatch plan to help cash-strapped top matric study engineering

A top matric pupil whose story went viral because she could not afford to enrol at university is eternally grateful to good Samaritans who are helping her to realise a dream of studying engineering.

Triphin Mudzvengi, 18, obtained distinctions in seven subjects and was accepted at the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits). But due to her family's financial constraints she was unable to enrol.

However, this could soon change.

“I am really grateful, this is like a dream come true. I don’t know what I would be doing if it wasn’t for everyone helping me,” she told TimesLIVE on Wednesday evening.

During the day, nearly R50,000 was raised towards her tuition and accommodation fees. Annual tuition fees cost about R149,000.

With her matric marks, she qualified for a R15,000 bursary as a top performer, but this was not enough, as the university required 75% of the fee upfront before she could register.

The Zimbabwean, whose story was broken by GroundUp, told the publication she arrived in SA with her parents in 2010 and did not qualify for National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) funding.