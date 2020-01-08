Pupil scores 99% for 'satanic' matric artwork

Religious leaders crucified him on social media, art lovers offered him jobs and support, and now the examiners have given him just 1% short of a perfect score for his “satanic” artwork.

Richards Bay matriculant Gary Louw, who was caught up in a social media storm over his controversial matric art exhibition, scored 99% for art.

“I feel gratified for receiving that mark for art. To a certain extent you could view it as poetic justice, that after all the persecution and controversy surrounding my matric art exhibition that I could be vindicated in that way.

“I am really happy. I always thought I would score highly for my art as I always knew the value of my art,” Louw told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE.