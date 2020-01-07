Flying high: Top achievers in the IEB class of 2019

“I have a really supportive family - I doubt I could have done this well if it were not for them."

Tariq Seedat from St John’s College in Johannesburg had these words of thanks for his family after getting nine distinctions and an average of 90.6% in the 2019 Independent Examinations Board (IEB) matric exams.

"St John’s teachers were also amazing. It was like my teachers and I were a team working together to get good results,” he said.

Seedat was among 137 matric pupils at the school who scored a total of 483 distinctions. The school achieved a 100% pass rate, with over 99% achieving bachelor's degree passes.

Another St John's student, James Geldenhuys, obtained 10 distinctions and an average of 90%. A flute player, he is currently in the UK auditioning for the Royal Academy of Music in London and for the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire.

“I’m looking forward to my new life but I will miss the school, my teachers and all the friends I made," he said.

Outgoing headmaster Paul Edey said: "We wish the St John’s class of 2019, and indeed all of South Africa’s 2019 matrics, the very best for the future - wherever the future may take them.”