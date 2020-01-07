Flying high: Top achievers in the IEB class of 2019
“I have a really supportive family - I doubt I could have done this well if it were not for them."
Tariq Seedat from St John’s College in Johannesburg had these words of thanks for his family after getting nine distinctions and an average of 90.6% in the 2019 Independent Examinations Board (IEB) matric exams.
"St John’s teachers were also amazing. It was like my teachers and I were a team working together to get good results,” he said.
Seedat was among 137 matric pupils at the school who scored a total of 483 distinctions. The school achieved a 100% pass rate, with over 99% achieving bachelor's degree passes.
Another St John's student, James Geldenhuys, obtained 10 distinctions and an average of 90%. A flute player, he is currently in the UK auditioning for the Royal Academy of Music in London and for the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire.
“I’m looking forward to my new life but I will miss the school, my teachers and all the friends I made," he said.
Outgoing headmaster Paul Edey said: "We wish the St John’s class of 2019, and indeed all of South Africa’s 2019 matrics, the very best for the future - wherever the future may take them.”
The 2019 class at Diocesan School for Girls (DSG) in Makhanda achieved 100% bachelor’s degree passes.
Three DSG girls made the IEB merit list for commendable achievement, meaning they were placed in the top 5% nationally across five subjects and attained a level 7 for life orientation.
"We warmly congratulate Emily Morgan, Nina Owen-Jones and Genevieve Powell on this significant honour," said principal Shelley Frayne.
"We are also delighted that DSG girls are mentioned on 11 occasions for being placed in the top 1% nationally in individual subjects."
Alan Thompson, headmaster of St Andrew’s College in Makhanda, said their class of 2019 achieved a 100% pass rate, with 94% of the boys achieving bachelor's degree passes.
"We warmly congratulate Alexander Pezarro from Gaborone, Botswana, on achieving six distinctions this year (five IEB distinctions and one Cambridge A-level distinction). He achieved 97% for IEB Mathematics and 92% for Cambridge A-level Mathematics.
"Alexander has consistently been an inspirational academic and intellectual throughout his St Andrew’s College career. We know that he is going to have an extraordinary university career, which we will proudly follow," said Thompson.
The IEB matric class of 2019 achieved an overall pass rate of 98.82% - slightly down from the 98.92% registered in 2018.
