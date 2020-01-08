'I was very stressed' - Matriculant used 300 past papers to secure top spot in KZN

KwaZulu-Natal’s top matriculant worked through 300 past exam papers to secure her seven distinctions.

Shweta Harilal from Durban North College was among the top performers who were honoured by the provincial education department at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban on Wednesday.

Harilal told TimesLIVE the secret to her success was doing as many past papers as she could get her hands on.

The 18-year-old’s lowest mark was 90%.

“My parents bought me a whole lot of study guides and I used the internet a lot. I went through more than 300 past papers,” she said.