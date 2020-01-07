One of SA’s top matriculants moved out of home, lived alone to prepare for final exams

Fortune Khoza, of Acorn to Oaks Combined School in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, changed schools and moved out of home to prepare for the biggest year of his schooling career.

On Tuesday he realised his hard work had paid off as he was among the top 33 out of more than 700,000 matriculants in the country who were honoured by the department of basic education.

The group of top achievers had a breakfast in their honour with basic education minister Angie Motshekga.