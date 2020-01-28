Fresh warning about ‘grape sellers’ who mug motorists when they stop to buy on N1

Buying grapes from roadside sellers along the N1 outside De Doorns is a potentially dangerous action.

Police have issued a fresh warning to motorists to refrain from stopping for the informal grape sellers on the N1 near the GG camp informal settlement outside the town.

"This is due to the crime of robbery that has been reported recently in that area. In most incidents, motorists stop with the intention to buy grapes, and criminals rob them of their belongings such as cellphones and cash," Capt FC van Wyk said.

Van Wyk said several cases of common robbery had been reported, and officers were working around the clock to follow up on information to arrest the suspects.

He said police were monitoring the situation through regular patrols.

The problem has persisted since at least 2015.

Red lines have been painted as a warning to motorists to refrain from stopping while passing through the Hex River Valley. Warning signs have also been placed along the road. Should motorists fail to heed the warning signs, a fine of R1,000 is applicable.

Farmer Louis de Kok said he had witnessed one of the incidents near Sandhills in De Doorns.