Suspect due in court for shooting MP Cameron Mackenzie

A 27-year-old man is expected to appear in the Randburg magistrate’s court on Thursday after he allegedly shot DA MP Cameron Mackenzie during a botched robbery.

Mackenzie, 59, was shot and wounded at an estate in Dainfern, Midrand, on January 7.

Police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said Mackenzie was attacked after being followed home by suspects driving a red Volkswagen Golf.

Peters said the suspects attempted to rob him of his “luxury wrist watch”.

His alleged attacker was arrested during an intelligence-driven operation on Tuesday and was charged with attempted murder and armed robbery.

Peters said the suspect had also been linked to a 2019 Villeria case of possession of an unlicensed firearm.

“The possibility of there being more arrests later cannot be ruled out as the investigation indicates there was more than one suspect on the day of the incident.”