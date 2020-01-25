'I’m still shaking with fear,' says Newcastle shop owner

Dozens of immigrant-owned spaza and liquor stores in Osizweni and Madadeni townships in Newcastle were vandalised and looted during a protest by residents.

On Thursday, roads around the townships were barricaded with stones, trees and burning tyres. Schools also remained closed as most learners and teachers were unable to make their way through the barricaded roads.

It is unclear what residents' initial protest was about, but local authorities in the area on Thursday told GroundUp that the protest was politically motivated in a bid to make the municipality appear ungovernable.

Sicelo Mhlungu, 31, of Madadeni Section 3, works as a petrol attendant in Newcastle, but could not go to work on Thursday. He said he was worried that he would lose his job.

Abdus Sabur, 56, an immigrant from Bangladesh, was among dozens of shopkeepers from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Ethiopia and Somalia whose businesses were targeted during the violent protests in Osizweni.