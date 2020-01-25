South Africa

'I’m still shaking with fear,' says Newcastle shop owner

By Sibusiso Mdlalose - 25 January 2020 - 13:36
Some of the shop owners gathered at the Osizweni police station after their shops were attacked and looted on Thursday.
Dozens of immigrant-owned spaza and liquor stores in Osizweni and Madadeni townships in Newcastle were vandalised and looted during a protest by residents.

On Thursday, roads around the townships were barricaded with stones, trees and burning tyres. Schools also remained closed as most learners and teachers were unable to make their way through the barricaded roads.

It is unclear what residents' initial protest was about, but local authorities in the area on Thursday told GroundUp that the protest was politically motivated in a bid to make the municipality appear ungovernable.

Sicelo Mhlungu, 31, of Madadeni Section 3, works as a petrol attendant in Newcastle, but could not go to work on Thursday. He said he was worried that he would lose his job.

Abdus Sabur, 56, an immigrant from Bangladesh, was among dozens of shopkeepers from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Ethiopia and Somalia whose businesses were targeted during the violent protests in Osizweni.

“I’m still shaking with fear. I thank God that I’m still alive,” he said. “They took everything, groceries, cigarette boxes, airtime vouchers and R6,000 in cash. I’m no longer willing to operate in this area anymore, as I’m too scared now. I want to go back home to Bangladesh,” said Sabur, who has lived in Newcastle for nine years.

This is not the first time immigrant-owned shops have been targeted in the area. In November 2018, we reported on a spate of violent attacks that resulted in the death of two Bangladeshi businessmen.

Newcastle municipality spokesperson Dumisani Thabethe said: “When community members intend to hold a service delivery protest against the municipality they are required to give a notice of their intention to hold a protest. So their protest is illegal, and they are likely to be arrested as they are also not allowed to close the road.”

Police spokesperson Lt Thulani Zwane said that a number of residents had been arrested for theft, robbery and damage of property. They are expected to appear in court soon. Zwane said some injuries were reported after police were forced to subdue the crowds with rubber bullets.

The situation appeared to be calm at midday on Friday.

 

  • This article was originally published by GroundUp

