Petrol station 'robber' arrested after jumping off getaway bakkie

Police arrested a 40-year-old man as he jumped off a Corsa bakkie speeding from the scene of a petrol station robbery at Algoa Park in Port Elizabeth early on Monday.

“It is alleged a petrol pump attendant was outside when a silver Corsa bakkie with no registration plates parked at the garage at 4.20am," said police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg.

"Six suspects got out of the vehicle and one suspect approached the attendant while the other suspects went into the shop.”

The attendant was marched at gunpoint into the shop and ordered to lie down with the cashiers. The safe was opened and the suspects took off with an undisclosed sum of money and other items.

They drove off in the direction of Uitenhage Road but were quickly intercepted by police.

“Algoa Park police responded to the complaint about the robbery. They noticed the suspects fleeing and a chase ensued. One suspect jumped off the vehicle and was arrested. Members continued pursuing the suspects in the bakkie,” said Van Rensburg.

There was a shootout during the car chase, forcing the suspects to abandon the bakkie. They scattered on foot.

The arrested man will appear in the Port Elizabeth magistrate's court on a charge of business robbery.