Good Samaritan helps man who jumped off bridge to flee muggers

Durban resident Johnathan Cookson thought he had arrived at a hit-and-run scene when he pulled over to help a seriously injured man in the middle of the M13 highway recently.

But when he learnt that Jaden Gonyor had actually jumped off the overhead bridge to escape muggers, Cookson knew he had to do more to help him.

"I was driving on the M13 on August 31 about 5pm and there was a guy lying in the middle of the road just below the bridge. His leg was just hanging by the flesh. He was screaming. I thought it was a hit and run so I pulled over.

"I called the police to report it, ran over to him, got him out of the road and tied up his leg with one of my shoelaces because he was losing a lot of blood and was in a lot of pain," Cookson told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE on Tuesday.