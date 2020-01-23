PSL charges Doutie and Goss with misconduct after alleged assault of match official

If found guilty‚ Goss and Doutie are likely to miss up to four matches during a crucial stage in the league run-in‚ which is a huge blow to coach Gavin Hunt who still has ambitions of catching up with pacesetters Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns.

In November‚ Cape Town City midfielder Mpho Makola was suspended by the league’s disciplinary committee after he was found guilty of manhandling referee Abongile Tom during a Telkom Knockout clash with Chiefs.

The ban was later overturned by the South African Football Association (Safa) Appeals Board who reduced the sentence to four matches‚ arguing that Makola was guilty of a lesser charge of unsportsmanlike conduct.